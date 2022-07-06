Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has crossed the 100-crore mark. It is safe to say the team’s effort took shape to make it a successful venture. Recognising his team’s efforts, Aaryan has treated them to a much-needed vacation in Europe.

Their first destination was the quaint town of Amsterdam. A town, known for its artistic heritage, picturesque locations, and charming architecture forced the actor and his team to set out on foot.

The actor shared several photographs on his Instagram feed but one which caught everyone’s attention was the one with caption ‘Chicha Bhatija’. The picture is of Aaryan with a man on the streets of Amsterdam, the two are seen twinning in their glowing orange and blue attire.

The two are seen in a calm and collected pose with the man holding a cigar in his mouth.

Needless to say, the picture was an instant hit among his fans and followers, with the comments section flooded with heart emoticons. Several users started guessing Kartik’s exact location, and Amsterdam was picked by countless fans. One user wrote, “It’s Amsterdam isn’t it?" Another commented, “Amsterdam rite!" and ended with a red heart emoticon.

The sequel of Priyadarshan’s hit film Bhool Bhulaiya, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, has done wonders at the Box office surpassing the 100-crore mark.

Kartik will be next seen in Bhushan Kumar produced and Rohit Dhawan directed Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala in the prominent role. The actor will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s ‘Captain India’ and Sameer Vidwans’ untitled musical love saga.

