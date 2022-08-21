Kartik Aaryan Teases Shehzada Climax Will Be 'Epic': 'Insomniac Like Me Slept for 10 Hrs After'

Kartik Aaryan has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Shehzada. A remake of the hit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Kartik fills the shoes of Allu Arjun in the Hindi version. The actor on Sunday revealed that he shot the climax of the film and teased that the scene threw him out of his comfort zone.

Calling it the ‘most difficult’ and ‘hectic’ scene, an insomniac Kartik confessed he slept for over 10 hours after shooting for the scene. The actor shared a picture of the clapboard kicking off the scene and wrote, “Insomniac like me slept for Ten hrs after the Epic Climax that we shot for #Shehzada filled with Action which I have done for the first time One of the most difficult, hectic and again a new zone for me."

Advertisement

“Just can’t wait for you guys to see it #10thFeb2023 Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai," he added. Kartik’s co-star Rohit Roy took to the comments section and cheered Kartik on. “I can’t wait to see this picture too. This picture is as special to me as you are to me," he wrote.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala in the key roles. Shehzada marks the second venture of Kartik and Kriti after Luka Chuppi. The film is gearing up for its theatrical release on February 10, next year. The movie is helmed by Rohit Dhawan.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Kriti Sanon talked about working with Kartik Aaryan and shared that they have ‘great chemistry. The actress also shared it is always fun to work with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor. “So it’s nice to reunite after Luka Chuppi and this time with Rohit who you know has got this young energy and he is a lot of fun on set always," Kriti told E-Times.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here