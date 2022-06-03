Kartik Aaryan: ‘The Ingredients of Marriage for Me Are Love, Trust, And Commitment’

Kartik Aaryan, an Indian actor and one of Bollywood's most eligible bachelors, recently shared his thoughts on love and marriage in an interview with Filmfare. He stated that when it comes to marriage, he looks for “love, commitment, and trust" but right now he is married to his career.

He told the magazine, “I believe in the institution of marriage. But right now, I am married to my job now and I would like to stay focused on the same. The ingredients of marriage for me are love, trust, and commitment, and I am putting all of that into my work right now, and I am glad that it is giving the same back to me.”

While sharing his perception of love, he talked about how amazing the feeling of love is and how lucky he feels for all the affection he receives from his family and fans. “Love is a beautiful, pure, and personal feeling, and I am a romantic at heart. I am glad to have so much love from my family and fans, but as far as the romantic side is concerned, I feel that happens on its own and it always has a new take on it," he added.

On being asked if he feels any pressure about being the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood right now, he replied, “What is the pressure on that? The fact that I am a bachelor means I’m the one with no pressure on me. Right now, my focus is only on my work. I plan to stay that way till I feel ready enough to focus on anything else.”

The actor's most recent release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which he co-starred with Kiara Advani and Tabu, was a big hit as it grossed Rs 123 crores in just ten days.

Kartik Aaryan will next appear in Rohit Dhawan’s film Shehzada. The movie is set to release in November this year.

