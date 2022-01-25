Kartik Aaryan Threatened to Quit Shehzada; Producer Loses Rs 20 Crore, Calls Him 'Unprofessional'

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who will next be seen in Shehzada, the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, threatened to ‘walk out’ of the film if the dubbed Hindi version of the original film will be released in theatres, claimed producer Manish Shah, who called the actor “extremely unprofessional".

Manish shared that he has the rights to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s dubbed version in Hindi which was supposed to release in cinemas but the same was cancelled a few days ago.

While speaking to India Today.in, Manish Shah said, “The makers of Shehzda were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of Rs 40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him."

“I have known Shehzada producers for 10 years. I cannot have people who are close to me losing Rs 40 crores, so I dropped it. By doing this, I ended up losing Rs 20 crores. I spent Rs 2 crores only on dubbing. I wanted this film to be bigger than Pushpa: The Rise. If I do not release the film I lose money, so now I am releasing it on my channel. I would not have done anything for Kartik Aaryan, I only did this because of Allu Arvind. Why would I do this for a Bollywood hero? I don’t know him."

In April 2021, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions had released a statement informing fans that they would be recasting its upcoming much-anticipated movie Dostana 2 despite filming some scenes. The Collin D’Cunha directorial previously starred Kartik Aryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani. The production house shared the statement through its official social media handles. Several speculations were made around Kartik’s exist, one being that the actor didn’t want to do the film because he had a big fallout with Janhvi.

