Kartik Aaryan to Collaborate with Anurag Basu for One-of-a-kind Romantic Film? Deets Inside

Kartik Aaryan is having quite an eventful year. With Bhool Bhulaiya 2 becoming one of the most successful films of 2022, it has opened several avenues for the Pyaar ka Punchnama actor to woo over his audience. Currently, the actor has a number of projects under his kitty like Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy alongside Alaya F, Rohit Dhawan’s action drama Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and a big budget film with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. Adding to this repertoire, Kartik Aaryan has also been chosen for an Anurag Basu film that is expected to be different from all the other roles he has previously done before.

According to a source close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the Lukka Chuppi actor is all set to be a part of a unique love story. The source revealed, “It is a romantic film that shows a kind of love story we haven’t seen in our cinema. Anurag Basu’s film will give Kartik a chance to extend his performing skills beyond anything he has done so far."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for Sameer Vidwans’s directorial Satyaprem Ki Katha, a musical romantic drama film that also features Jug Jug Jeeyo star Kiara Adavani. Coincidentally, the film is also being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to be released theatrically on 29 June 2023. The film has finally gone on floors.

On Saturday, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor took to his Instagram handle to share a still from the film. In the picture, Kartik can be seen holding Kiara in a sweet and romantic way with historical arches in the background. Kartik captioned the picture, “Sattu Aur Katha Love Story Begins Today !!#SatyaPremKiKatha."

His pet dog, Katori, also sent best wishes for his hooman, Kartik Aaryan aka ‘Sattu’ as he commences ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ shoot. Katori Aaryan sent his best wishes to Kartik in his own adorable style via a post on his own social media handle. Katori can be seen adorably sitting in a cute little basket with colourful decorations which seems to be from the film team for Kartik as it also had a sweet welcome note for their ‘Sattu Bhai’.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha’ marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. The film was also embroiled in controversy over it’s previous name ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ that enraged a section of the society. Following the outrage, the name was changed to SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

