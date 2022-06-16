Kartik Aaryan Poses With His Young Fans As He Holds Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Special Screening For NGO Kids

There is no doubt that Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood movies of the year. It gained immense appreciation from the audience and has been ruling the box office ever since its release. The film has now crossed Rs 175 crore at the box office and Kartik celebrated the same in a special way.

Kartik Aaryan held a special screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for children of the Cry Foundation NGO in Mumbai. Around 100 to 120 children attended the special screening which was held in Mumbai earlier today. In the pictures shared by the paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Kartik can be seen posing inside a theatre along with the kids. In one of the clicks, he can be seen taking a selfie with the children. In another picture, the actor is surrounded by his young fans.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is now a ‘certified blockbuster’ as it has crossed Rs 175 crore at the box office. “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 crosses ₹ 175 cr [Wed, Day 27]… Is now a certified BLOCKBUSTER… [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.30 cr, Tue 1.29 cr, Wed 1.26 cr. Total: ₹ 175.02 cr. #India biz," the tweet read.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20 and also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. It is a sequel to the 2006 film that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel. With its latest sequel, Kartik has managed to add his own touch to ghostbusting. It should be noted that despite the three new releases, Samrat Prithviraj, Major, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, the business of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed to hold fast.

Meanwhile, Kartik will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Aman Gill, Allu Aravind under the banners T-Series Films, Allu Entertainment, Haarika & Hassine Creations and Brat Films. It will hit theatres in November this year.

