Kartik Aaryan to Not Reveal Shehzada Look on Social Media Anytime Soon, Here's Why

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been asked to not share any pictures of his look from his upcoming Bollywood film Shehzada on social media. Shehzada is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released last year. The popular Tollywood actor Allu Arjun played the role of male protagonist Bantu in the film while Pooja Hedge featured as Amulya. The movie was a commercial success as it earned over 200 crores at the box office. Arjun also received praises from critics for his portrayal of Bantu.

The Hindi version of the action-packed musical is getting directed by Rohit Dhawan. A few shots from the film will also be recorded at a Mumbai studio and the shooting has begun in October. Kartik also shared a picture from the set on the day the movie started rolling.

According to a report, Kartik’s look in the film is going to be completely different. And, perhaps, that’s why the Shehzada team is trying to keep it under the wrap. The report also added that Rohit Dhawan wants to complete the shooting of the film in one go rather than completing it in bits and pieces. Kartik has also reportedly blocked the next six months on his schedule to complete the film.

Kriti Sanon is playing the role of Kartik’s lady love in the film. The film revolves around the story of a young man, who was forced to part ways from his biological parents as an infant as he was switched at the time of his birth. He later finds out that his father is a business tycoon.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kartik had shared a snap from the set of the film on Instagram.

A few veteran Bollywood actors like Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal will also feature in the film in supporting roles. The film Shehzada is slated to hit the big screen next year on November 4.

