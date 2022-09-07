Kartik Aaryan to Romance Jennifer Winget in Aashiqui 3? Director Anurag Basu Reacts

Kartik Aaryan took everyone by surprise when he announced Aashiqui 3 earlier this week. The actor took to his social media accounts to share a motion poster of the upcoming film. Kartik has been one of the few Bollywood stars who managed to pull the audiences to the theatres post pandemic. His last release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was a blockbuster.

Kartik will play the male lead in Aashiqui 3. While the film will be directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the female lead of the film film is yet to be finalised. However, there have been rumours that TV star Jennifer Winget might star opposite Kartik in the movie.

Anurag Basu has now reacted to the rumours of Jennifer being a part of Kartik Aaryan starrer. He told India Forums, “Well, I’ve been also hearing about these rumours. However, honestly, we’re currently at a very nascent stage. We’re currently ideating about various other aspects of film-making. Casting will be locked later on."

Advertisement

Earlier, sharing the motion poster on his Instagram account, Kartik wrote, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum/ Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be Heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da." (sic)

Talking to Variety about Aashiqui 3, Kartik said, “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Director Anurag Basu added, “‘Aashiqui’ and ‘Aashiqui 2’ were emotions for the fans that has remained in hearts till date, the aim is to carry the legacy ahead in the best possible way. It’d be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I’m truly looking forward to this one."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here