Kartik Aaryan is gearing up to amaze everyone with his acting skills in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi remake Shehzada. While the film was originally slated to release on February 10, it has been pushed further down now. The true-blue actor of Bollywood Kartik Aaryan and the makers had quoted the reason behind the postponement as a mark of respect for Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan. Now that the new release date has been fleshed out, Kartik Aaryan will be surprising his fans by giving a tribute to Salman Khan through a remake of the iconic song ‘Character Dheela Hai 2.0’.

Going by the source that told Bollywood Hungama about this new development, the team came up with the idea of reinventing the peppy dance number from 2011 film Ready for Shehzada. The source revealed, “Kartik Aaryan and his director, Rohit Dhawan believe that Shehzada is a total family entertainer, much like Salman Khan’s 2011 release, Ready. After delaying the film by a week, they decided to surprise all the fans with a new song. After brainstorming ideas for the last week, they decided to recreate Character Dheela Hai from Salman Khan’s Ready for Shehzada."

Adding to this, the source also disclosed the location where the remake song will be shot, “Currently, the song is being shot at Madh Island in Malad with Kartik Aaryan running the show. Much like Bhool Bhulaiyaa title track, this one is also filmed on Kartik with Bosco as the choreographer. It’s a revamped version of Character Dheela Hai and the makers feel, this song will amplify the buzz around the film and also increase the conversation in the audience," the source concluded.

Talking about Shehzada, the film is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and promises to be backed with comedy, drama, and romance in addition to action. Besides Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, it also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Pritam has composed tracks for the film. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan had said at the time of the trailer launch, “I’m grateful for people coming and watching my films in theatres and I hope the same thing happens with this film and with my future films, too. I hope Shehzada crosses the Rs 200 crore-mark. I’ll be very happy and the industry would also benefit. It’s a total family mass entertainer. So, I hope families come in large numbers."

Adding to this, Allu Aravind had expressed, “We’ll definitely break the record of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. That was a complete family entertainer, this is an even bigger family entertainer, and people are loving such films. This has everything: family, action, comedy, music. So, it’s sure to break Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (box office)’s record."

