Kartik Aaryan To Share Screen With Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor For Luv Ranjan's Next? Read On

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are currently working on Luv Ranajn’s yet-to-be-titled movie. Though not much details about the film have been revealed so far, if recent reports are to be believed, Kartik Aaryan is likely to make a special appearance in Ranbir and Shraddha’s movie.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Kartik will make a cameo in the film and will share a scene with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. “Kartik and Luv have known each other for many years, and are extremely fond of each other. So when the idea came up, they were both extremely excited to collaborate for this special appearance. Kartik’s sequence in the film will also feature Ranbir and Shraddha. Ranbir and Kartik too share a great equation," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, there is no official announcement on this so far.

Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan rose to fame with Luv Ranjan’s 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Later, he worked with the director for several projects including Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Akaash Vani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Released on May 20, the film impressed everyone and even ruled the box office. It has already crossed Rs 230 crore mark at the office worldwide. Apart from Kartik, the film also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. Recently, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Kartik shared how he never thought that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be such a hit. “I was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office. But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark. It is above our expectations," he said.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will also be next seen in Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. The film will hit theatres in November this year.

