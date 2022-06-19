Kartik Aaryan to Team Up Once Again with Love Aaj Kal Director Imitiaz Ali? Read Details

Kartik Aaryan and Imitiaz Ali might be coming together for a new project after Love Aaj Kal. A few days back, the duo were spotted together in the city, and looks like it might be to discuss a new project after all. If reports are to be believed, then the discussion for this new project is also on.

According to a report in ETimes, Kartik and Imtiaz are collaborating for a new film. A source was quoted saying, “It is true that Kartik and Imtiaz are planning to do a film together and they are currently working on getting it finalised. The subject of this new film will be in the same space that Imtiaz’s stories are usually based in. It’s going to be the kind of film that Imtiaz loves to make. It will be different and yet is expected to be one of the biggest films of the calendar year."

Kartik and Imtiaz had earlier worked together for Love Aaj Kal, which also starred Sara Ali Khan. While the film failed to do well at the box office, Kartik was happy to be a part of the film and had told in an interview, “It (Love Aaj Kal) has given me so much as an actor that I genuinely never bothered about the outcome. A great box office performance would have been nice, but a below-average one doesn’t bother me at all. At least not yet. Plus, the fact that my performance was so appreciated, especially by my favourite filmmakers, is more than enough for me."

Rumours are also rife that Imtiaz Ali is all set to roll his next project, which will be a biopic on late Punjabi folk singer, Amar Singh Chamkila. Chamkila’s son had said that he wants Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan to play his parents!

Kartik Aaryan has delivered a blockbuster with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor will next be seen in Shehzada, Freddy and in Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

