Home » News » Movies » Kartik Aaryan Transforms From Loving Husband To Serial Killer In New Clip From Freddy; Check Here

Kartik Aaryan Transforms From Loving Husband To Serial Killer In New Clip From Freddy; Check Here

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to post a clip from his upcoming film Freddy. We also see Alaya F as she plays wife of Kartik's Freddy.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 17:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Kartik Aaryan transforms from a loving hubby to a serial killer in new clip from Freddy.
Kartik Aaryan transforms from a loving hubby to a serial killer in new clip from Freddy.

Are you ready for unusual twists and turns? Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy has captivated fans’ attention with its intriguing posters and teaser. He will play a shy and introverted dentist in the upcoming release. A glimpse at a new teaser from Freddy looks like it is all set to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

In a couple of shots, Kartik Aaryan is seen romancing Alaya F only until he transforms into what looks like a serial killer. The short clip also shows a silhouette shot of a dead body. Take a look:

Advertisement

“Appointments open 2nd December !!” Kartik’s mentions in his caption along with the hashtags “Be Ready For Freddy”, “Freddy” and “Mini Clip 2”. As expected, the post garnered a massive traction from fans who expressed that they were eagerly waiting for Kartik’s magic on screen once again. “Can't wait for Freddy, this is getting more insane day by day,” wrote one of the fans, while another one expressed, “This is scaryyy, this is toooo scaryyyyyy”.

RELATED NEWS

Just a week back, Kartik Aaryan shared a poster where he was seen wearing blood-stained gloves and holding a scalpel near Alaya's neck along with the description “Meet Freddy's Obsession - Kainaaz.” Check it out:

To play the intriguing role of a dentist, Kartik had to undergo a massive transformation. Revealing that he gained nearly 15 kilograms, the actor said he went through extreme physical strain and sleepless nights.

Advertisement

Sharing about his inspiration to play Freddy the actor said, “As an actor I like to approach a role with a clean slate and a fresh perspective. I really soak in the vision my director has for the character; so I didn’t have to model my role in Freddy on any other fictional character. However, I did watch a lot of thrillers and I did study and observe dentists at work, the rest was me bringing the character Shashanka Ghosh had in mind, to life."

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy is set for a December 2 release on Disney+ Hotstar. How excited are you?

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 24, 2022, 17:55 IST
last updated: November 24, 2022, 17:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Flaunts Her Hot Body In Stylish Black Bikini While Asking Fans To Eat Carbs, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

In Pictures: A Sneak Peek Into Malaika Arora's Chic And Classy Apartment In Mumbai