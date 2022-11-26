Kartik Aaryan Treats Fans To Stunning Photo Ahead of Freddy's Release; Fans Say 'We Are 'Ready'

Having a fandom like no other, Kartik Aaryan is today one of the most successful stars in Bollywood. The actor has been delivering hit after hit at the box office. He has currently got his fans excited for his upcoming movie Freddy. Just a day after releasing mini clip 2 from Freddy, Kartik shared a casual photo on his gram.

The Luka Chuppi actor dropped an uber-cool picture in a black sweatshirt and a pair of denim jeans. He indulged in a little wordplay and captioned the photo, “(F)Ready”. In case you missed it, check it out here-

As soon as Kartik uploaded the photo, fans and admirers showered him with love and dropped praises in the comment section. There were comments like, “We too are ready. Bring on another epic performance”, “We too are ready to watch Freddy”, “Can't wait!” and “Kartik Aaryan is the only Bollywood actor to have such a great sense of humour." Another user referred to the film’s new song and wrote, “Kaala Jaadu”.

In the recent mini clip from Freddy, Kartik can be seen as a sweet and romantic man by the day and a psychopath at night. The teaser shows brief visuals of bloodshed and violence. A glimpse shows the simple-looking man strangling his love interest (Alaya F). Kartik shared the video with the caption, “Appointments open 2nd December.”

Check out the teaser here-

Freddy is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in the lead roles. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Jay Shewakramani. The movie is slated for its OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.

Apart from this, Kartik also has Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani and Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada with Kriti Sanon in his pipeline. It is the official Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo by Allu Arjun. He has also been roped in for Hera Pheri 3.

