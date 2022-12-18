Kartik Aaryan Treats Fans To Stunning Selfie from Flight As He Leaves To Attend FIFA Finals; See Pic

It has been raining Bollywood stars at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 grounds in Qatar. Bollywood celebs have been shining bright at the FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar which has become a celeb hot spot in the past few weeks with the who’s who of the Indian film industry attending the most watched matches in the world. These celebs seem to be getting into the FIFA fever. Now, Bollywood’s handsome hunk Kartik Aaryan has joined the legion of football fans, as the actor has reached Doha, Qatar for the FIFA Finals 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik Aaryan posted a stunning selfie from his flight to Qatar as he jetted off to witness the final match. He captioned the post as, “Football is Passion #Finals ."

Check out the post here:

Soon after the picture was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and wrote, “Wow are you going to Qatar," another fan commented and asked added, “Who are you supporting? Argantina or France?" Showering compliment on the actor’s stunning selfie, a fan wrote, “And… Uh made my day."

A few moments back, Kartik posted a couple of pictures on his Instagram Story as he reached Qatar to attend the football match.

Previously, at FIFA World Cup 2022, several Bollywood celebrities, including Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya and Maheep Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Manushi Chhillar and Aamir Khan were spotted enjoying the matches and cheering for their favourite teams.

Both Argentina and France aim for their third FIFA World Cup title as they are all set to lock horns in the final in Qatar today. The high-voltage final battle between Argentina and France will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

The FIFA World Cup final, which will take place today, December 18, has also sent an invitation to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. He is one of the few actors invited to the event, where he will represent India and meet briefly with some of the important sports figures.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has Rohit Dhawan’s action drama Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, a big budget film with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.

