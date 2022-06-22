Kartik Aaryan Trends Big As Fans Celebrate Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Success, Calls Him 'Future of Bollywood'

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his superhit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year so far. Even a month after its release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to rule hearts and the box office. The film earned Rs 5.68 crore on its fifth weekend, taking its total collection to Rs 181.82 crore. And now that the movie has hit the OTT platform Netflix, Kartik’s fans can’t keep calm. Netizens seem to have taken social media by storm as they trend Kartik Aaryan on social media platforms.

Taking to their social media, the netizens have been praising the young superstar and his role in the film as more and more watch this family entertainer with Kartik Aaryan trending on social media platforms.

Take a look at what the fans have to say:

While one fan wrote, “if we can say anything about him. We can only say he is future of bollywood Kartik Aaryan," another Kartik Aaryan fan added, “Kartik Aaryan. Bollywood ka prince hai..mitron Kartik aryan !."

A third social media user tweeted, “If we talk about the best actor of Bollywood at this time, then he is Kartik Aaryan."

Another comment reads, “I think Rooh Baba can solve all my life problems! Kartik Aaryan that’s your cue to enter my life."

Check more tweets here:

Kartik has always been one of the most desirable actors of Bollywood ever since he was introduced to them as the monologue guy but with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 he delivered the biggest opening weekend of the year, and is inching 200 crores at the box office currently, all owing to the heartthrob’s massive fan following not just among girls but also among kids, youth and the family audience.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles apart from Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel to the 2006 film that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel. With its latest sequel, Kartik has managed to add his own touch to ghostbusting. It should be noted that despite the three new releases, Samrat Prithviraj, Major, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, the business of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed to hold fast.

