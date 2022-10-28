Home » News » Movies » Kartik Aaryan Unveils His Look, Intriguing Poster of Freddy, Netizens Call It 'Intense'

Kartik Aaryan Unveils His Look, Intriguing Poster of Freddy, Netizens Call It 'Intense'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: October 28, 2022, 15:29 IST

Mumbai, India

Kartik Aaryan shares the first look from his film Freddy
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan unveiled the first official poster of his upcoming film Freddy and his first look from the film on Friday, October 28. The poster shows an animated turtle carrying a set of jaws on it, which has a rose in it. Sometime later, he also shared his first look from the film. In the poster, the actor can be seen holding a broken jaw in his hand and there are blood stains on his finger. He can also be seen wearing a blue coat, similar to the ones doctors wear.

Sharing it, he wrote, “Dr Freddy Ginwala Appointments opening soon 🐢#Freddy 🖤"

Take a look:

The film also stars Alaya F and Jeniffer Piccinato. Although the release date is not yet revealed, the film has skipped theatrical release and will be directly dropping on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

As soon as Kartik uploaded the poster, fans took to the comment section to share their views. Most of them seemed to like it. One user wrote, “This looks so DARK N INTENSE!! Man DR FREDDY GINWALA ji CANT WAIT FOR THE APPOINTMENT!" while another user wrote, “So intense !!"

Kartik has been on a roll this year. The actor has delivered one of the few Bollywood hits this year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film surpassed Rs 100 crore collection at the box office. Kartik is currently shooting for Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala. It is a remake of the Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead. He also has Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani in the pipeline.

first published: October 28, 2022, 15:29 IST
last updated: October 28, 2022, 15:29 IST

