Kartik Aaryan Vs Karan Johar At The Box Office: Shehzada To Now Clash With 'Rocky Aur Rani...'

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada is one of the most awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, they will now have to wait a little more to watch it in theatres. On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and announced that the release date of the film has been postponed to next year. While reasons for the same have not been revealed, it has been mentioned that the film will now hit theatres on February 10, 2023. It was earlier slated to release on November 4 this year.

Kartik Aaryan also took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans. “Shehzada Returns Home 👑 Feb 10th 2023," he wrote.

However, this also means that Kartik and Kriti’s Shehzada will clash at the box office with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

This will be the first box office clash between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar ever since their fallout. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor was earlier supposed to feature in KJo’s Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor. The shooting of the film had already begun but Kartik was later ousted from the film ‘due to unprofessional circumstances’. Earlier this year, Kartik also opened up about his fallout with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. On being asked if an incident like this can affect him since he has no background in the film industry, Kartik had said, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now)."

Talking about Shehzada, the film will be the second time that Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will be sharing the screen. They were previously seen in 2019 movie Luka Chuppi. The movie is helmed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee in key roles. Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

