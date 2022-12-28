Kartik Aaryan Walks Out Of Hera Pheri 3 Just Weeks After Replacing Akshay Kumar? Here's What We Know

It was just a month ago when actor Akshay Kumar confirmed he won’t be a part of Hero Pheri 3. Ever since then, the rumour mill has it that the makers of the film recruited Kartik Aaryan to replace Kumar in the comedy film series. Now, media reports claim that even Aaryan has been ousted from the third installment of the iconic film series. While the reason behind his dismissal seems unclear, it is speculated that Kartik Aaryan walked out of the project apparently due to creative differences. The new development surrounding the project has been reported by Peeping Moon. However, it is important to note that the makers have neither confirmed nor denied the issue.

Reportedly, Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala was the one to recruit Aaryan to the film franchise. If the report is to be believed then Aaryan walked out took place after he had signed the film. It is suggested that the actor’s controlling behaviour became problematic for producers to handle. He reportedly tried to make changes in the script that wasn’t well received by the makers.

Advertisement

Amidst reports of his ousting, it is claimed that the makers have now reapproached Akshay Kumar to be a part of the project. Reportedly, talks between Firoz and Kumar appear to be promising and if all goes well, the OG Raju will be seen reprising his role in the third installment. Previously, during a press event organized by Hindustan Times, Akshay confirmed being upset about not being a part of Hero Pheri 3. He explained being unhappy about the creative aspect of the upcoming project and hence decided to back out.

“I am very upset that I am not part of it but I am not happy with how things have shaped up the creative aspects. So I just backed out. I am grateful to my fans. I saw ‘No Raju, No Hera Pheri’ on trend Twitter. As much as hurt they are, I am hurt too. It is a sad thing," Akshay said before apologizing to fans for sharing the disappointing news.

Now, amidst rumours of Kartik Aaryan’s dismissal, it is yet unclear who’ll play the lead in the much-anticipated film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here