Kartik Aaryan Wants to Spread Right Information: ‘Being A Public Figure Comes with Lot of Responsibility’

Kartik Aaryan has been making major strides in the B-Town with his recent Blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmee’s directorial which earned more than Rs 230 crores worldwide has already set the benchmark high for upcoming films. Not only that, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has got quite a number of projects lined up ahead of him. While on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, Kartik Aaryan shared his views on freedom and freedom fighters and whether he would be eager to star in a patriotic film.

While talking to ETimes, when he was asked about his ideal freedom fighter that has inspired him, the actor responded, “During our childhood we didn’t have internet and stories were told by our grandparents or those comic books which illustrated their tales. As a kid I used to love reading stories of Bhagat Singh. Then the stories of Mahatma Gandhi and his non violent ways to win over the English, infused us with values. Freedom fighter’s stories, even today, leave a sense of pride in me and give me goosebumps at times."

Adding to this, Kartik also shared how he wants to use his popularity and fame to make a difference in society. He expressed, “Being a public figure comes with a lot of responsibility. Our movies and our every action impress a lot of minds, especially the young ones. As a public figure hence I always make sure to spread the right information to the masses and the youth. When the pandemic hit the country, I was so shocked hearing so many different fake remedies and causes of Covid. It was something inside me that convinced me to spread the right news and in an interesting way. Hence my debut chat show was Koki Poochega - all about dos and donts for the pandemic."

The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Wedding actor further explained, “We actors are blessed when masses are ready to hear us out and give us their time and when one has that blessing, then why not tell the masses something that can bring a difference. Even in my small way, I always make my presence on social media all about motivation and a light conversation - to virtually connect to my fans and also bring a smile to everyone’s face - because spreading happiness is what will keep us going in harmony and mark more happy milestones for many more independence to come."

When Kartik was asked if he was offered a role in a patriotic film, which freedom fighter would he opt for or which director would be prefer to work with, the actor replied, “I believe all freedom fighters have their own story to tell… and I am in no position to pick one story of bravery over the other. Our freedom fighters have amazing stories and playing even any one of them on the big screen will mean a lot to me as an artiste."

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is all set to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan in a big-budget film. The actor would also feature in Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy alongside Alaya F. Kartik is currently shooting for Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. Kartik will also be a part of Hansal Mehta’s Captain India.

