Kartik Aaryan Weighs Upon Being Termed as a 'Replacement Star', Here's What He Said

Kartik Aaryan is having quite an eventful year. With Bhool Bhulaiya 2 becoming one of the most successful films of 2022, it has opened several avenues for the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor to woo over his audience. Currently, the actor has a number of projects in his kitty like Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy alongside Alaya F, Rohit Dhawan’s action drama Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and a big budget film with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu. The kind of love and adulation he receives from his fans is overwhelming and in his own words compensates for all the other times when he had felt like he was ignored.

In a freewheeling conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star who recently became a subject of speculation and meme fests owing to the news of him replacing Akshay Kumar in the next instalment of the cult franchise Hera Pheri opened up about the memes circulating on the internet deeming him as a ‘replacement star’.

He explained, “A lot of people sent it to me! I found it funny. You see it and you enjoy it! I am happy… Sometimes it’s good to not be ignored. I used to fear being ignored because I’ve always been ignored. For the longest time and for years. But now is the time I feel it’s tough to ignore me. I’m happy. That fear doesn’t come anymore. I’m now quite out there, there are a lot of things happening in my life, sometimes it feels overwhelming but that’s not in my hands. I’m going with the flow."

While the actor is gearing up for Shashanka Ghosh’s thriller Freddy that is set to premiere on a popular OTT platform, Kartik shed light on the preparation for his character. He stated, “The prep of the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor. The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me."

The romantic-thriller Freddy would explore the thin line between love and obsession as the story would unravel with menacing twists and turns. The film is scheduled to be released on December 2.

