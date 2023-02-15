Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the much loved stars in the industry. His previous film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a blockbuster hit and he has always thanked his fans for showering him with love. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shehzada that also features Kriti Sanon. Kartik, who is on promotional spree, visited Kolkata today. The actor met his several fans, and a video from his female female bursting into tears after he obliged her with selfie is going viral on social media.

In the clip posted on popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani’s Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan is seen swarmed by his fans. Later, we see him obliging a female fan with a selfie, but soon she bursts into tears and hugs Kartik. He also reciprocates the same. The way he hugged his fan back, has won the internet and his fans are showering love on their favourite star.

Take a look at the video here:

Kartik’s fans took to the comments section and showered love on the actor. One of the netizens wrote, “Wow🔥🔥🔥,"another social media user commented,"Self made super star." A third fan added, “😍😍😍."

Prebiously, Kartik released Shehzada’s title track in Delhi’s iconic India Gate surrounded by a large crowd. The actor, who received wide adulation after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has shared glimpses from the event on Instagram.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada will open to theatres on February 17. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar and Paresh Rawal. It is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Shehzada’s advance booking opened last week. Kartik Aaryan shared the update on Instagram with a new poster of himself and Kriti Sanon. “Baat Jab Shehzada ki ho toh Discussion nahin karte…Seedha Ticket Book Karte hain. Advance bookings are open now. Releasing next Friday," he captioned the post.

Shehzada marks Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s second film together. Their first project was Luka Chuppi.

After Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Satya Prem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. The actor also has Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline.

