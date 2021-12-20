Kartik Aaryan's Fan Poses With his Swanky Lamborghini, Actor Says, 'Lovely Car'

Actor Kartik Aaryan is in Delhi to complete the shooting for some portions of his upcoming film Shehzada. He has reportedly shot some scenes at Miranda House College, Delhi University. In an Instagram story, the actor on Sunday shared a picture of one of her fans posing with his car. His fan spotted his Lamborghini in the National Capital and posted a picture with it. Later, the actor shared her post in his Instagram story.

In a witty reply to her fan’s post featuring herself and the actor’s car, Kartik said, “Lovely Car". He had gifted himself a new Lamborghini worth Rs 3.4 crore in April this year.

The Instagram Story shared by Kartik has disappeared now but you can see her fan’s post. Khushi Verma, an actor’s fan, has shared a picture with his car. She has also posted videos of Kartik playing football with young boys. He also scored a goal.

In April this year, Kartik gifted himself a swanky Black Lamborghini Urus SUV Worth Rs 3.10 Crore. The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself posing with his car.

Kartik is busy shooting for his film Shehzada these days. The film, directed by Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan, also stars Kriti Sanon in the female lead. In the film. Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal are in supporting roles. Shehzada will be hitting the theatres on November 4, 2022.

The film is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which also starred Pooja Hegde and Tabu.

