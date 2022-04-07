Home » News » Movies » Kartik Aaryan's Fans Can't Keep Calm As His Pictures From Shehzada Shoot In Mauritius Go Viral

Kartik Aaryan's Fans Can't Keep Calm As His Pictures From Shehzada Shoot In Mauritius Go Viral

Kartik Aaryan Will Be Next Seen In Shehzada Which Will Be Released In November This Year (Picture Credits: Twitter)
Kartik Aaryan Will Be Next Seen In Shehzada Which Will Be Released In November This Year (Picture Credits: Twitter)

Shehzada stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead and is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

News18.com
Updated: April 07, 2022, 18:28 IST

Kartik Aaryan is currently in Mauritius and is reportedly shooting for his upcoming film Shehzada. On Thursday, several pictures of the actor went viral on social media in which he can be seen dressed in a white t-shirt paired with black pants. Kartik also wore a golden coloured safety gear which is making fans wonder if he has been shooting for an action sequence.

Soon after the pictures went viral, several fans took to Twitter and shared their excitement about the film. “Kartik Aaryan from Mauritius, Shehzada Shoot. Can’t wait for this one. His Action-Packed Lead Film," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, “Uff!! @TheAaryanKartik toh pura toofan ban raha hai in Mauritius to shoot some action-packed scenes for #Shehzada."

Here’s how Kartik Aaryan fans are reacting to his leaked picture:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan mentioned that he will be doing a lot of action in the film Shehzada. “I am going out of Mumbai for another schedule of ‘Shehzada’. I am really looking forward to it because ‘Shehzada’ is quite different from what I have done before. I will be doing a lot of action in the movie," he told ETimes.

Shehzada stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead and is helmed by Rohit Dhawan. It also features Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee in key roles. The film is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie will be released on November 4, 2022.

