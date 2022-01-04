Kartik Aaryan's Fans Scream His Name Outside His Mumbai Home, Here's How Freddy Actor Reacted

A couple of Kartik Aaryan’s fans headed to the actor’s home on Tuesday and begged him to meet them. The young fans, as seen in a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, stood underneath his Mumbai house and called for him. They requested him to come out of the house and meet them.

“Kartik, please come. Please, please, please come," they were heard yelling. Although it is not clear if Kartik was at home at the time, the actor did end up meeting the group of girls. In a video shared by the paparazzo, Kartik was seen posing with them. The actor requested them to maintain social distancing and asked everyone to wear a mask as they posed for the camera.

Kartik has been busy with his upcoming projects. The actor was shooting for Shezada in New Delhi until a few weeks ago. Prior to that, he wrapped the filming of Freddy. Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Captain India and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next ​in the making. Besides his films, Kartik had made the headlines for his Koki Puchega series during the lockdown last year. The actor began interviewing people from different walks of life in an attempt to spread a positive message.

“A lot of people were not aware as to how to react during the covid period, what’s going to happen and all. So that was the whole intent. But it became massive and a lot of people started liking it in different ways altogether and they started looking at me with a different eye, like maybe I can host something like this also. It’s a difficult job but I have realised while doing it that you have to be on your toes while listening to a person (while you are interviewing) and also thinking separately. ‘Koki Puchega’ became a revelation and I really enjoyed doing it, I enjoyed asking questions and being on the other side… I would love to continue ‘Koki Puchega’ soon," he said in one of the interviews.

