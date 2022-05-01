Kartik Aaryan's 'Gentleman Gesture' For Kiara Advani Makes Fans Miss Sushant Singh Rajput

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be soon sharing the screen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The trailer of the film was released earlier last week. However, there is one incident from the trailer launch event which caught everyone’s attention and the video of which is now going viral on social media.

In the video, Kiara Advani can be seen sitting next to Kartik Aaryan in a red sequinned mini dress which she paired with a red oversized blazer. She can be seen saying something to Kartik following which the actor gets up and stands in front of Kiara, blocking the cameras. The video has left Kartik Aaryan’s fans completely impressed. While some of the fans are calling him ‘True gentlemen’, others say that Kartik deserves ‘all the respect for his humble gesture.’ However, the actor also reminded netizens of Sushant Singh Rajput who did something similar for his co-star, Kriti Sanon, back in 2017. Back then, Sushant and Kriti were promoting their movie Raabta when the late actor stood in front of her so that she could sit down in her mini-skirt.

After watching Kartik Aaryan’s video, one of the fans wrote, “Reminds me of Sushant Singh Rajput." Another social media user commented, “Previously late Sushant bhai also done this for Kriti Sanon."

Meanwhile, Kartik and Kiara are gearing up for the release of the upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film which was earlier postponed multiple times will now be released on May 20. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 movie of the same name. It also starred Vidya Balan in the lead. It was a horror comedy that presented how an NRI’s wife notices ghostly occurrences as they visit their ancestral home.

