Kartik Aaryan's Heartfelt Note on Sushant Singh Rajput Makes Fans Emotional: From One Star to Another

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s second death anniversary, social media is filled with posts from emotional fans remembering the late actor. Not just fans, but his industry colleagues and friends have also taken to social media to remember him. His co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon remembered him through throwback photos and their films. However, actor Kartik Aaryan, who never collaborated with SSR also gave a heartfelt tribute to him.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo of Sushant and wrote, “Stars always shine no matter where they are❤️" Kartik’s post made fans emotional who took to the comment section to express their grief. One fan wrote, “From one star to another" while another expressed, “missing you sush" Others thanked Kartik for remembering Sushant.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post:

It is interesting to note that last year Kartik Aaryan was removed from a couple of films like Dostana 2 and Mr and Mrs Mahi. Following this, several fans connected him with Sushant Singh Rajput and pledged to support the actor throughout. He was supported by Sushant’s fan online and a couple of celebrities as well.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Rhea, too, remembered him and shared unseen photos with the late actor. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti also penned an emotional note in his memory. “It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for," she wrote on Instagram. “Kindness, compassion, and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence," she added.

Advertisement

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai house. His untimely shook the country, with his death being investigated by CBI and findings from the case constantly making the headlines.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.