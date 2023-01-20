Kartik Aaryan's New Address in Mumbai Is Shahid Kapoor's Luxurious Sea-Facing Juhu Flat

Shahid Kapoor has rented out his sea-facing Juhu apartment to Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan. According to a report by Economic Times, the luxury residence is leased for a period of 3 years during which the Bhool Bhulaiyaa fame is liable to pay a total of Rs 2.89 crore to Shahid Kapoor. If the report is to be believed then Kartik Aaryan has already paid a security deposit of Rs 45 lakh. The deal reportedly suggests that the rent will escalate by 7 percent each year, which means that the rent that is to be paid monthly during the first year of the contract is approximately Rs. 7.50 lakh.

The increased rent in 2024 is suggested to be 8.02 lakh, meanwhile, in the third year of the lease, it will move up to 8.58 lakh. The luxurious property in question is spread across 3.681 square feet on the ground floor and the basement of the residential building located in the posh locality of Juhu Tara Road. Reportedly, Zapkey claims that during the time of the lease, Kartik Aaryan holds the exclusive rights to access the two car parking slots owned by Shahid.

Advertisement

The contract was reportedly signed last Thursday, January 12, between Kartik’s mother Mala Tiwari, and Shahid’s wife Mira Kapoor. The married duo used to live in the apartment until last year. In September 2022, they moved to their new abode a palatial duplex overlooking the Bandra-Worli sea link, with children Misha and Zain. Seemingly, Shahid Kapoor bought the apartment before tying the knot with Mira Rajput. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan used to live with his family in Versova, as per Hindustan Times. It is important to note, that both Shahid Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan have neither confirmed nor denied details of the signed lease contract as of yet.

After Jersey, Shahid Kapoor has joined hands with Ali Abbas Zafar for Bloody Daddy, a movie that is touted to be a romantic actioner. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan enjoyed a fruitful 2022 with the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and also garnered critical acclaim for portraying a dark character shade in Freddy. He now has multiple projects in the pipeline including Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, which is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He has once again collaborated with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani for Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Read all the Latest Movies News here