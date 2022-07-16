Kartik Aaryan's Pawdorable Pic With His Doggo Leaves Instafam Gushing; Farah Khan Reacts

Kartik Aaryan is among the most loved actors in Bollywood. The actor is proving his worth to the industry with every new release. His latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a massive hit and has taken his career graph a point high. Not just with his acting skills, Kartik also knows how to impress his fans with his stylish looks. Recently, he made an appearance at the HT Stylish Awards but before stepping out of his home, he did an adorable photo shoot with his cute companion.

Kartik never misses a moment to spend time with his adorable dog, Katori. As the actor got ready to attend an award function, he made sure to include his furry friend in the frame. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared a series of photos on his Instagram in which he can be seen posing with Katori.

In the first photo, Kartik was seen all donned up in a blue suit paired with a white shirt and posed with Katori, who looked as cute as ever. While in the first photo, they both smiled at the camera, in the next picture, the duo decided to give each other some loving looks. In the next capture, Kartik flaunted his dapper look. The actor looked handsome in the formal attire paired perfectly with a striped blue and red tie and black formal shoes.

Friends and fans loved Kartik and Katori’s stylish moments and showered love on his post. Filmmaker Farah Khan commented, “Is that katori??? So big already?" Actress Malvika Raaj called the pet dog, “Doll," whereas choreographer Vijay Ganguly dropped heart emojis on Kartik’s pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has a lot in his kitty. The actor is currently busy with the shoot of his film Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. The film, which is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been helmed by Rohit Dhawan. Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in Freddy, Satyanarayan Ki Katha, and Captain India.

