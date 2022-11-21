Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba Meets Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar, Reveals '2nd October Ko...'

After inaugurating Ajay Devgn’s NY Cinema in Ahmedabad, Kartik Aaryan devoured delicious Pav Bhaji with the former to promote his latest release Drishyam 2. In the first instalment of the crime-thriller, Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, during the murder investigation, based his alibi on a restaurant where his family ate Pav bhaji and attended a Satsang in Goa. On Monday afternoon, Kartik Aaryan made a hilarious reference to the events that unfolded in the first movie, in a picture alongside Ajay Devgn.

The actor wrote, “Vijay Salgaonkar and Rooh Baba (The name of Kartik Aaryan’s character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) ate Paav Bhaji together in Goa on 2nd October. And returned to Mumbai after doing Satsang on 3rd October. Ps - Paav bhaji was very good.” In the new photo, both Kartik Aaryan and Ajay Devgn look dapper clad in ironed suits. While Aaryan draped his suit over a quirky grey sweater, the Drishyam fame opted for a formal white shirt.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as the post surfaced online, a barrage of fans took to the comment section of the post to drop a series of hilarious responses. A user made a cross-reference to Tabu’s characters in Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, “The third twin sister of Anjulika and Manjulika is after Vijay Salgaonkar.” In another unique response, a fan asked Kartik Aaryan if Rooh Baba was enjoying Pav Bhaji, then what was Freddy doing during that time. For those unaware, Freddy is the dark character of a serial killer that Aaryan plays in his upcoming movie.

Advertisement

Previously, to appreciate Kartik Aaryan’s gesture of inaugurating his cinema, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to thank him and while doing so, the actor also made plans of meeting each other in the future. “Hi, Kartik Aaryan, thank you for visiting our NY Cinemas theatre in Ahmedabad. Next time, we should do the exercise together. It’ll be (heart-eyed emoji),” tweeted Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn‘s Drishyam 2 hit the big screens on November 18. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy will premier on Disney + Hotstar on December 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here