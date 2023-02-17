Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan has hit the big screens today and has already garnered a lot of love and appreciation from fans for its highly entertaining storyline, which contains a heavy dose of romance, action and thrill. The family audience across the country has applauded heartthrob Kartik Aaryan’s performance, who has

also emerged as a modern-day youth icon after a terrific 2022, with his film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 emerging as one of the biggest hits of the year.

The music of the movie, which has already won hearts across the country, has the cinema audience enthralled on the first day of the release. While the title track sung by the ageless wonder Sonu Nigam transports the audiences to the 90s, the massy hit Character Dheela Hai sung by Neeraj Shridhar has the Salman Khan fan base convert to Kartik Aaryan fan base. The movie also marks Kartik’s debut as a producer.

The movie boasts a stellar cast with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon as leads and Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Ali Asgar and Sachin Khedekar in supporting roles. The film tells the story of Bantu, played by Kartik Aaryan, a young man from a middle-class family who is loathed and mocked by his father Valmiki (played by Paresh Rawal), only to discover that he is the biological son of a millionaire industrialist. After meeting his biological parents, Bantu solves his family’s problems without their knowledge in a series of events that make “Shehzada" a crowd-pleaser, with ticket sales at PVR and INOX cinemas rapidly rising to prove the point.

Speaking about the steady success of the movie at the box office, Gautam Dutta, CEO - PVR Limited, said, “This movie is the ultimate family entertainer packed with intrigue, drama and romance and also some thrilling action sequences. Kartik and Kriti have also delivered a praiseworthy performance with their chemistry making screens sizzle. People are eager to watch the duo once again on the big screen after Lukka Chuppi and we have already witnessed fantastic ticket sales at the box office. We are thrilled with the response the movie received on the first day and are confident that the people will continue flocking the theaters to watch Shehzada for weeks to come. We look forward to families continuing to turn up in huge numbers, not only over the next few days, but even in the weeks to come."

Kartik’s hat-trick is not the only interesting fact about Shehzada, as the movie also marks the return of Bollywood’s legendary singer Sonu Nigam with the title track. Moreover, it’s a remake of the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, with Allu Arjun praising Kartik’s performance in the film. Shehzada has been generating buzz for Kartik’s famous hook step in Character Dheela 2.0, with fans on social media challenging each other to replicate the tricky dance step.

At PVR and INOX cinemas, the movie was released today across the country and is already witnessing good advances. The film is co-produced by Kartik Aaryan, Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill and presented by T-Series.

