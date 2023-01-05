Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Trailer to Be Attached With SRK's Pathaan? Here's What We Know

After having a glorious 2022 with back-to-back successful films, the first one being Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the second one being Freddy, Kartik Aaryan has now set his heart on delivering another blockbuster with his next film Shehzada. While the teaser of the same has already created waves on the internet, the trailer would be unveiled alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan, if recent reports are to be believed.

According to sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the action-packed trailer launcher along with Pathaan’ is only apt for Kartik Aaryan’s pull on his fans. The source stated, “Kartik Aaryan is definitely the new prince in town and the position will be consolidated further with Shehzada. What better than attaching his trailer with the King, Shah Rukh Khan? At the price of one ticket, the audience will get to see the trailer of Prince of Bollywood and the film of King of Bollywood."

The source further revealed, “Shehzada has been packaged as an event multi-genre entertainer. The theatrical trailer cut is ready, and it presents Kartik in an avatar like never before. He will be seen doing all those action scenes, mouthing some heroic dialogues and groove to chartbuster music. It has all the ingredients of a commercial blockbuster, and the trailer is on the way for a digital launch soon."

Shehzada would mark Kartik Aaryan’s foray into full-fledged commercial action film alongside Kriti Sanon who would also play an important role. The film is an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun 2020 starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo and it is slated to release on February 11. The film is helmed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by T-Series Films, Haarika & Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts, and Brat Films. Besides Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, the film will also feature Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

