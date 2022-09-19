Kartik Aaryan's Young Fan Screams and Cries Inconsolably At The Airport, Actor Returns To Meet Him

Kartik Aaryan is everyone’s favourite and there is no doubt about it. Wherever he visits, his fans line up to take pictures and catch a glimpse of the actor. However, a video has now surfaced on social media which not only proves the massive fan following that Kartik enjoys but also shows the kindheartedness of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star.

Kartik Aaryan was snapped at the Jodhpur airport on Sunday after he attended an event in the city. However, as he entered the airport to catch his flight, a young fan screamed his name. Not just this, but in the video that has surfaced online, the child can also be seen crying inconsolably to meet his favourite actor. Upon hearing this, Kartik returned to the entry area of the airport, met his young fan, took a picture with him and also signed an autograph.

The video has left everyone impressed. After the clip was shared on social media by one of the paparazzo accounts, several fans reacted to it. “Public ko bhi self-made actor ki kadar hoti hai..fir chahe vo fan chota bachha he kyu ni ho…!! (People including children respect self-made actors)," one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “Touched my heart".

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the superhit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kiara Advani and Tabu. He now has several films in his pipeline. He will be next seen in Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Besides this, Kartik will also be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani once again for Satyaprem Ki Katha, the shooting for which is currently underway. He also has Freddy in his pipeline. Apart from these, Kartik recently signed Aashiqui 3 too.

Not just these, but it was recently reported that the Lukka Chuppi actor will also be a part of a unique love story helmed by Anurag Basu. However, there is no official announcement so far.

