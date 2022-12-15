Home » News » Movies » Kartik Aryan Wins The Award Of 'Superstar Of The Year' At NFBA 2022

Kartik Aryan Wins The Award Of 'Superstar Of The Year' At NFBA 2022

Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and surprising fans with glimpses of a whole new avatar as Freddy, the heartthrob was named “Superstar Of The Year” at a recent award show.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

December 15, 2022

Mumbai, India

In 2022, he emerged as the epitome of success in all forms.
Kartik Aaryan has come a long way since his debut in Bollywood with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 to recent hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. This actor is a superstar, with both fans and critics praising his on-screen performances. As a result, his big win at Superstar Of The Year at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022 is well deserved.

Kartik Aaryan had a huge year with his Bollywood reviving release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the film was the first to re-enter theatres, it also established the actor as one of the A-listers and a true superstar. The actor’s year was marked by multiple film announcements, cementing him as one of India’s best and biggest brand faces today.

The actor posted a picture with the award and wrote, “Superstar Of The Year!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Now Freddy. Two films with two different characters have given me so much love this year. Thank you @feminaindia Awards! Gratitude."

Many fans and friends congratulated the actor in the comments section and filled it with love. Ekta Kapoor of the TV industry praised him by commenting on some fire emojis. Fans are also praising the actor fiercely. One asked, “Which brother is the next one."

The actor is also being discussed to play the lead role in the franchise of the superhit musical romantic film Aashiqui directed by Mahesh Bhatt and Mohit Suri. However, it is not yet clear who will be the actress opposite Kartik in the film.

first published: December 15, 2022, 12:38 IST
last updated: December 15, 2022, 12:38 IST
