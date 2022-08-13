Kartik Aryan's Katori Lives Like A Shehzada

Well, it wouldn’t be a lie if we say we all think celebrity’s lives are king-size, right? But Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s superstar Kartik Aryan has cleared all these kinds of myths in his life. As cool as he looks in films, he is the same in real life. Recently, the actor has made intriguing revelations about his personal life.

We all know his cult favorite film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and his popular monologue. In an interview with NDTV, the actor said where ever he goes everyone loves to hear that monologue.

When asked about his hairstyle, Kartik said that he is also perplexed as to why his hair is so exquisite. Later when asked if he sees himself as a heartbreaker, Karthik responded that this is a lie and that he does not hurt people’s hearts. The actor added that he had finished paying off the loan on the car he had purchased for his mother.

To the question, if he behaves like a prince in the house, Karthik said, “Katori at home is like a Shehzada, everyone loves him a lot." For those of you who don’t know, Katori is his pet dog’s name.

In addition, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan’s upcoming project. Alongside Alaya F, the actor will also appear in Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy.

Shehzada, starring Kartik and Kriti Sanon, is currently in production and is scheduled for release on November 4, 2022. Kartik will also appear in Captain India by Hansal Mehta.

