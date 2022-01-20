Karu Palaniappan Makes a Comeback After 8 Years With Andavar

Director Karu Palaniappan, known for the films like Parthiban Kanavu and Sivappathigaram, is making a comeback after eight years. Palaniappan is one of the well-known directors of Tamil film industry who make films on progressive ideas. For the last few years Palaniappan had remained away from film making and worked in television shows in between.

Now, the wait is over for his fans as the acclaimed director is returning with his next movie titled Andavar. Producer Ravindhar Chandrasekaran will be producing the film under the Libra Production banner. Palaniappan announced the movie in a tweet on January 18.

Advertisement

The music of the film will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The cinematography of the movie will be handled by R Valraj while Praveen KL will look after the editing.

The information about this film has been shared on Twitter by the production house too. The tweet read, “With the blessings of Lord Murugan, we are happy to announce our #Production No6 titled #Andavar Directed by Karu Palaniappan". A few team members of the film have also been tagged in the tweet. The announcement about the cast of the film is expected to be made soon. Looking at the film’s name and the team members, the expectations from this film are definitely high.

Considering the kind of work the director of this film has done earlier it looks like the film will live up to the expectation of the audience. It will also be very interesting to see which actors will be roped in for this project. Till then we can hope that the film not just gets some good actors but also becomes a success.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.