Karva Chauth 2022: Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty and More Arrive At Sunita Kapoor’s Residence For Puja

Karva Chauth is one of the most important festivals celebrated by married Hindu women. Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day after the full moon day in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu calendar. The day is widely celebrated in north and western India. On this day, married women observe fast for the entire day for the longevity and safety of their husbands. Those who observe fast even don’t take water during the day. They end the fast after sighting the moon. Women gather and perform puja in the evening, on the occasion of Karva Chauth. Just like every married woman, the day is special for Bollywood wives too. Today, celebs like Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty and Maheep Kapoor among others arrived at Sunita Kapoor’s residence for puja.

In the video posted by Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, we see Raveena Tandon all decked up for Karva Chauth puja. Check the video:

The KGF Chapter 2 actress also took to Instagram to share a couple of stunning pictures from her visit to Sonam Kapoor’s mum’s place. Along with the pics, Raveena penned a long post, wishing her fans on Karva Chauth. She was seen posing with Shilpa Shetty Kundra along with other ladies.

She wrote, “Most of the time we all work hard and life takes over, time flies , but festive season is when you let go..Live and let Live, love , life, laugh, celebrate everyday … that’s what we all are about ..thank you @bindiyadutta6 , @nidhiduttaofficial , and my baby @siddhid11 for always being such amazing hosts .♥️."

Check out the pics here:

