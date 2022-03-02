Kashibai Bajirao Ballal To See Leap of 7 Years, These Actors Roped In For Lead Roles

Fan favourite historical show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, which airs on Zee TV, has actors Aarohi Patel and Venkatesh Pande playing the roles of the young Kashi Bai and Bajirao. However, the show is all set to see a leap of seven years, carrying the plot forward to when Kashi Bai and Baiirao are adults, and according to IWMBuzz.com, Riya Sharma and Shehzada Dhami will take over the mantle from the child actors. Riya and Dhami will soon play the main leads of the grown-up Kashi Bai and Bajirao, respectively. Riya’s rise to fame was the Colors show Pinjara Khubsurti Ka while Dhami is known for his role in Choti Sarrdaarni as Param before he left the daily soap.

Dhami, who joined Choti Sarrdaarni in July last year, quit the show five months later because he didn’t like the way his character was developing. He told ETimes in an interview on his decision to leave the family drama and that he wanted to work on projects that revolved around his character. “I am clear that I only want to take lead roles," he had stated. “After I shoot for my last episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, I will start looking for work again. I came to Mumbai to pursue my dream of being an actor, not to gain money. I had already made up my mind at the time that I wanted to play the main character and nothing else."

Advertisement

Riya, on the other hand, achieved another milestone by bagging a film produced by Disha Jha titled Kon Man, as reported by Tellychakkar. The Prince Dhiman-directed film is a cyber-crime thriller starring Adhyayan Summan and Rajesh Sharma in the main lead. Riya’s acting career began in 2018 with the television series Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, in which she portrayed the character of Chinki.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.