Kashmera Shah Backs Payal Rohatgi’s Claims of Having Suicidal Thoughts: ‘She Is Telling The Truth’

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp has been making the headlines for several controversies in the house. During one of the tasks to survive on the show, the contestants are asked to unveil their deep dark secrets. And because of the same reason, the contestants often come up with controversial past stories. In one of the recent episodes, contestant Payal Rohtagi opened up about having suicidal thoughts during a past toxic relationship, the actor became a soft target of online trolls. However, her close friend Kashmera Shah has now confirmed that Payal is not lying and she already went through a dark phase in her past relationship.

Kashmera who has known Payal for quite some time took to Twitter on Tuesday and clarified, “Guys she is telling the truth. I met her and was with her one night because I was worried that she would do something. I never wanted to talk about this but I don’t want you all to think she is lying for votes because she is Not Lying @altbalaji @MXPlayer @EktaaRKapoor #suicidal."

In the video posted by Kashmera, Payal is seen bursting out in tears as she talked about her past with host Kangana. A teary-eyed Payal said, “There was this love angle, which was very detrimental in my personal life. Got heavily into drinking. I used to drink for 48 hours. I used to be on prescription drugs. I used to be suicidal. I have tried to cut my hands."

She further told that she would plead to her ex to come back as she would be on a verge of a nervous breakdown.

Currently, Payal is in a relationship with wrestler Sangram Singh. The two have been engaged for more than a decade. Sangram recently entered Lock Upp as a guest and asked Payal to marry him.

Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Umar’s Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Karan Kundrra is the jailer of the show. The show’s finale is likely to be next week.

