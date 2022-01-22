Kashmera Shah Looks Stunning In Purple Tracksuit

Actress Kashmera Shah often draws the attention of fans for her bold looks. The 50-year-old actress is still one of the hottest faces of the entertainment industry. Her style is often praised by fans. Apart from being an actress, Kashmera is also a businesswoman. Famous for her impeccable style and boldness, the new look of Kashmera in tracksuit is attracting everyone’s attention.

Kashmera is seen flaunting her glamorous style in a purple tracksuit. She is looking fit in the tracksuit. In the comments, many praised her for the look.

The caption of the photo read, “New outfit for sale for Rs 8500 only. Courier charges included if in India." From the caption, it seems that Kashmera is endorsing the outfit.

Meanwhile, Kashmera also shared a photo of herself in a traditional look. The actress is looking simply amazing in the outfit. “So, an Indian outfit coming your way. Shine best as the New Age Indian Woman. Wake up and Dream," she wrote, sharing the photo.

In another recent photo, Kashmera is seen wearing a tube bralette of sky-blue colour, while giving a killer pose, the actress is looking stunning.

She is married to popular comedian Krushna Abhishek. The actress also made the headlines owing to her upcoming film Dreamy Singh. Kashmera also shared the news about her film on social media. Taking to her IG page, the actress wrote, “DREAMY SINGH my new film coming soon to you directed by Sameer Bhatnagar."

She shared a video giving a glimpse into the shooting days of the film near Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The video also features the film’s director Sameer Bhatnagar.

Born in Bombay, she is the granddaughter of noted Hindustani classical singer, Anjanibai Lolekar. She has been a part of many Hindi and Marathi films. After appearing in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 15, Kashmera gained more popularity.

