Kashmera Shah Talks About Her Viral Kiss Video With Krushna Abhishek, Says 'I Wasn't Drunk But...'

Kashmera Shah says she pulled her husband Krushna Abhishek for a lip kiss because she was 'PDA starved'.

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 09:57 IST

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are married for over 10 years now. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)
Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are married for over 10 years now. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Days after Kashmera Shah was snapped kissing her husband Krushna Abhishek on the lips in public, the actress has now reacted to netizens thinking that she was heavily drunk. In a recent interview, Kashmera clarified that she wasn’t drunk but jetlagged and therefore, she was not able to stand properly.

“Yes, I know people thought I was heavily drunk and therefore could not stand properly. The real reason was I was jetlagged. I had just returned from LA, reached home and then went to the party, so I could barely stand. I did have a glass of wine so if that made me tipsy, I wouldn’t know," she told E-Times.

The actress also revealed why she pulled her actor-husband Krushna Abhishek for a lip kiss and shared that she was ‘PDA starved’. “Yes I was pulling my husband towards me and indulging in PDA because I had not met him for a long time. It was almost 3 weeks and I missed him very much. I was PDA-starved and that’s why I kissed Krushna at the party publicly. I was also missing my kids. Next, we are planning to go to LA again soon for a holiday," Kashmera added.

For the unversed, Kashmera Shah recently attended a Bigg Boss 16 success party when she was seen posing boldly in front of the paparazzi. She also grabbed her husband Krushna and shared a kiss on lips with him. The couple did not shy away from sharing their PDA moment in front of paps and kissed thrice. Watch the video here:

Krushna and Kashmera are married for 10 years now. In July last year, Krushna took to social media and shared a heartwarming note on their wedding anniversary. “Happy anniversary @kashmera1 love u loads 💓 this is where we met guys 2006 shooting this film #pappu paas ho gaya film toh chali nahi but pappu pass ho gaya apne patane ke exam mein 😜 aur yeh affair shuru hua @apnabhidu dada ke saamne love u lots kash u hv been my support and strength 💪 always 💖 God bless," he had written.

first published: March 01, 2023, 09:57 IST
