Kate Moss Reveals Johnny Depp Once Asked Her To Pull A Diamond Necklace Out From His Bum

Beauty queen Kate Moss shared a hilarious anecdote from the time when she dated Johnny Depp in a recent interview. The supermodel shared that the Pirates of Caribbean fame during their dating days asked her to pull out a diamond necklace from his behind. Kate also revealed that the jewellery piece was the first luxury accessory she ever owned. In a chat with British Vogue Magazine, Kate came across her red carpet look for CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City in 1995.

She recalled the picture and said that the white slip dress and necklace were gifted by Johnny. She talked more about the neckpiece and said that the diamond necklace Johnny gave her. “They were the first diamonds I ever owned –He pulled them out of the crack of his a**," Kate added.

She continued and shared how her former partner bizarrely gifted her a diamond necklace. She stated that they were going out to dinner. “He (Johnny Depp) said, ‘I have got something in my bum, can you have a look, and I was like, ‘what?’ And I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace," the supermodel said.

Kate pointed to the photo and said, “That diamond necklace." The duo dated for four years from 1994 to 1998 and was one of the power couples back in the 90s.

The former couple’s relationship was brought to the spotlight again after Kate testified in Johnny’s favour in the buzz defamation trial between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard. During the trial, Amber highlighted that rumours of Johnny pushing Kate from the stairs were the reason she punched him when she saw him near a staircase next to her sister Whitney Heard.

Kate testified in court via videoconferencing and clarified that the rumour was false and added that The Rum Dairy star helped her. She told the jury that they were on a trip to Jamaica and during a rainstorm, she slipped down the stairs and injured her back.

Kate said, “I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

She also stated that Johnny never pushed, kicked or threw her down any stairs when they were in the relationship.

