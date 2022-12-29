Kate Winslet Breaks Tom Cruise’s Record of Holding Breath Underwater

Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, is witnessing a dream run at the worldwide box office. A lot of scenes in the film were shot underwater, which led to the cast training to hold their breath underwater to be able to shoot the scenes efficiently. And actress Kate Winslet reportedly held her breath underwater for more than 7 minutes during the shooting of Avatar 2, breaking Tom Cruise’s record.

Kate Winslet plays the role of Ronal, the leader of the Metkayina clan, in the sequel of the blockbuster sci-fi film. According to a report by USA Today, Winslet revealed that she was “immediately on board" when Cameron approached her to essay the character of Ronal in Avatar: The Way of the Water, which was entirely shot through motion capture technology.

The 47-year-old actress told the outlet that she trained to free dive ahead of Avatar 2’s shooting schedule and held her breath underwater for seven minutes and 14 seconds. For those unaware, Tom Cruise held the previous record for holding his breath underwater for six minutes while filming Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation in 2015. Speaking about breaking Tom Cruise’s record, Winslet shared, “Poor Tom. I mean, I don’t know Tom at all – I’ve never met him in my life – but I’m sure he’s getting very fed up with hearing this story of how I broke his record. I loved it, though… I was amazed at how good I was at it and how I just kept getting better."

Avatar: The Way Of The Water was released in theatres on December 16. The film’s cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Jemaine Clement, and Edie Falco, among others, in prominent roles. The movie has already minted about $1.032 billion (Rs 854.451 crores) at the worldwide box office.

