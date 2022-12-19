Kate Winslet Reveals She Was Body-shamed for Famous Titanic Scene, Says 'They Were So Mean...'

British actress Kate Winslet has made it known that the early days of her acting career were not smooth sailing. While she is best known for her role in Titanic as Rose DeWitt Bukater, that fame came with a heavy price. The actress appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast ahead of the 25th anniversary of the blockbuster movie and recalled the fat-shaming she received for a particular scene. While Winslet went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for her role in Titanic, she has now talked about the cruel treatment from the media and the toll it took on her. Especially being as young as she was and still figuring things out as an actor in the industry.

The scene in question was not only one of the most famous but remains the most hotly-debated scene of the movie. It is when Kate and her co-star Leonardo Dicaprio were trying to survive the sinking of the Titanic. Jack (played by Dicaprio) had helped Rose onto a door frame while he remained in the freezing water. The hope was for Rose to survive.

“Apparently, I was too fat… Isn't it awful? Why were they so mean to me? They were so mean,” Winslet said during the podcast. She went on to comment that she was not even fat before adding, “If I could turn back the clock, I would have used my voice in a completely different way… I would have said to journalists, I would have responded, I would have said, 'Don't you dare treat me like this. I'm a young woman, my body is changing, I'm figuring it out, I'm deeply insecure, I'm terrified, don't make this any harder than it already is.' That's bullying, you know, and actually borderline abusive, I would say."

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Winslet has opened up about being a victim of fat-shaming. The Independent previously quoted the actress speaking about being fat-shamed by her drama teacher at the age of 14.

Winslet has reunited with director James Cameron, for his latest film Avatar: The Way of Water. The movie hit the theaters on Friday.

