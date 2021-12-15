Kate Winslet Opens Up on Doing Intimate Scenes in Titanic with Leonardo DiCaprio: 'It was Really Amazing'

Titanic is one of the most beloved romantic films from Hollywood and has enjoyed a loyal fan following through the decades. In one of the recent interviews, Oscar-winning English actress Kate Winslet, who played the character of Rose, shared what went behind filming the love making scenes for Titanic opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, who played the character of Jack.

“That moment was definitely not us. Nonetheless, we were engrossed in what it all had to be about. Actually, the Rose in me was kind of in love with the Jack in him."

Winslet also shared that she had a platonic equation with co-star DiCaprio and that it was good to feel “that way in that situation." Winslet added, “It was really amazing. The camera then stopped rolling, he stood up and walked away, and the scene was over. ‘What a shame that’s over,’ I recalled thinking as I lay there. Because it was a pleasant experience. That was the case."

Winslet was last seen in limited series Mare of Easttown. Shot in Pennsylvania, the series has been produced by Karen Wacker, written by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zobel. It is set as a murder mystery and Kate’s character Mare plays a police officer of the town.

Mare Of Easttown has an ensemble cast of talented actors that includes Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, David Denman, Neal Huff, Guy Pearce and Cailee Spaeny. The series streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India.

