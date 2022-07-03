Kate Winslet's First Look from Titanic Director James Cameron's Avatar The Way of Water Revealed

Kate Winslet is reuniting with her Titanic director James Cameron in Avatar: The Way of Water. The Oscar-winning actress’ first look as a Na’vi warrior has been finally revealed. Empire magazine revealed the first images of Winslet as Ronal, whom the actor describes as a “deeply loyal and a fearless leader."

“She is strong. A warrior. Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby on board, she still joins her people and fights for what she holds most dear: her family and their home," Winslet told Empire magazine about her character.

Advertisement

Talking about how it was like reuniting with Cameron so many years after Titanic, Winslet told Empire, “Jim and I are both totally different people now to who we were 26 years ago. He is calmer, and I am definitely more hyperactive now!"

Winslet stars in the long-awaited sequel opposite returning cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and more. Weaver’s first look was also revealed by Empire. Weaver, who played Dr. Grace Augustine, the developer of the Human-Na’vi switching program we saw in the original movie, had died in its climax. She is playing an entirely new character in Avatar: The Way of Water, that of the teenage daughter of Avatar’s protagonists, Jake and Neytiri.

Advertisement

Disney’s official synopsis for the Avatar sequel reads: Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters December 16.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.