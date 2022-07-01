Kathir, Sriya Reddy Say Suzhal: The Vortex Is Similar To Squid Games, Money Heist; Here's How

Prime Video’s first Tamil original series Suzhal: The Vortex received immense love not just from the audience but also from the film buffs and critics. In an interview with Hindustan Times, both the lead actors of the web series, Kathir and Sriya Reddy, have expressed how overwhelmed they feel with the response. They also talked about how OTT has opened the floodgate for south film industries, breaking the language barrier.

Speaking to HT, Kathir said that as the release date was nearing, he felt like he was waiting for Class 12 board results. Both the actors were nervous as they hadn’t watched the series. But after the positive response from the audience, Kathir felt happy. He said, “Now, I feel I have topped because I didn’t top then (during exams), so at least I topped here."

Advertisement

Kathir and Sriya have successful runs on the big screen but they were not hesitant at all to try an OTT platform. For them, Suzhal is “as big as any big movie."

Sriya mentioned that the makers of Suzhal wanted to put an end to the language barrier and let the audience watch the good content they are creating. “Just like, you, me or Kathir would watch Squid Game or Money Heist and wait for their next season, that is the same excitement we hoped and prayed we would be able to pull out from India through Suzhal," she added.

The actors agreed that its pan-India success might have opened the gates for more content-driven work of regional film industries on OTT platforms. Kathir believes that the audience will now search for content. The industries will also focus more on giving a better show." After Suzhal, they would want to see what is interesting that they can give. So, I think it will go more into a content-oriented genre. It will be healthier," said Kathir.

Sriya and Kathir have also hinted that they have begun shooting for the upcoming season of the series.

Advertisement

Suzhal is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri. It premiered on June 17, this year. The crime drama series revolves around a gruesome crime that tears down a small town.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.