Kathir to Star Opposite Divya Bharathi in Tamil Remake of Ishq: Reports

Actor Kathir will be playing the lead role opposite actress Divya Bharathi in the Tamil remake of Malayalam hit movie Ishq, according to reports. Director Shiv Mohaa of Zero fame will be directing the Tamil remake and it will be bankrolled by Eagle Eye productions. An official announcement is expected soon.

Actress Divya Bharathi, who made her acting debut with the recently released Bachelor opposite GV Prakash Kumar, has already signed in to play the female lead in the Tamil remake of Ishq. Kathir has been approached by makers for the role of the male lead, reports said.

The Malayalam movie Ishq was directed by Anuraj Manohar and written by Ratheesh Ravi. The romantic thriller starred actor Shane Nigam and actress Ann Sheetal in the lead roles. It was released in May 2019 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.

The makers are all set to begin the shooting of the Tamil remake. They wish to take the film to the Tamil audience with Kathir as a lead hero. After finalising Divya Bharathi as the female lead, the makers are on their way to finalise Kathir as the male lead. The makers will make an announcement in January 2022, reports said.

Currently, Kathir is shooting for his upcoming film Thalaikoothal. The film is directed by Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan of Lens fame and also stars Samuthirkani. The shooting of the film will be done around Kovilpatti, Ambasamudram, and Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu.

Kathir made his debut in the lead role in Madha Yaanai Koottam in 2013. He garnered critical acclaim for his acting in Kirumi, Vikram Vedha, Pariyerum Perumal and Sigai.

He was last seen in the Tamil film Sharabath. It is based on the antics of two families, resulting in fun and turmoil in tandem. The film was directly released on Colors Tamil on April 11, 2021.

