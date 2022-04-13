Kathy Lamkin, Star of No Country for Old Men and Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Dies Aged 74

Actress Kathy Lamkin, best known for her roles in films like No Country for Old Men and Texas Chainsaw Massacre, has died. A Texas-based agency revealed that Lamkin died on 4 April after suffering from a short illness. She was 74. Lamkin was cast in the role of Desert Aire trailer park’s manager in the Coen brothers’s 2007 Oscar-winning film No Country for Old Men, alongside Javier Bardem.

The Texas-born actress also portrayed the mysterious Tea Lady in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, which was released in 2006.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lamkin was living in Pearland, Texas, and passed away on April 4 after a short illness. News of Lamkin’s death was announced by the Linda McAlister talent agency on Monday (11 April) on Instagram.

“Kathy was immensely talented and such a kind and funny soul. She lives on in the great roles that she so creatively and uniquely brought to life. How amazing to have known this incredible person," the agency said.

Lamkin has also been part of projects such as Waiting for Guffman (1996), ‘The Life of David Gale’ (2003), ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’ (2005), ‘The Astronaut Farmer’ (2006), ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ (2007), ‘Welcome to the Rileys’ (2010) and ‘Sweetwater’ (2013). Her TV shows include appearences in ‘Malcolm in the Middle’, ‘Nip/Tuck’, ‘Medium’, ‘Bones’, ‘Boston Legal’ and ‘My Name Is Earl’.

