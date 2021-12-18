'Katrina Didi Ko Khush Rakhna' Requests Fan as Vicky Kaushal Returns to Work After Wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had a lavish wedding earlier this month, and almost a week after the wedding, the URI actor has resumed work. On Saturday, Vicky took to his Instagram handle to share a car selfie where he can be seen dressed in a black hoodie, paired with a black cap and sunglasses. Along with the photo, he wrote, “First ☕️ then 🎬."

However, fans took to the comment section to enquire about Katrina. One fan wrote, “Bhai Katrina kidhar hai?", while another wrote, “Katrina bhauji kesi hai?". Another netizen also asked, “Khaliya halwa?" as the actress had prepared the dish for Vicky yesterday.

Another fan asked him to keep Katrina happy. “Meri katrina didi ko khush rakhna, kaam mat karwana jada🙌," the comment read.

On Friday, Katrina shared a picture on social media informing followers that she made halwa, a traditional Indian sweet dish. Known as chaunka chardhana, this ritual is performed a couple of days after the wedding wherein the new bride cooks for the first time in the house which is preferably something sweet. The actress, who earlier had her solo photo as her Instagram DP, also changed it to a picture from her wedding with Vicky. She has shared many pictures of her wedding album on social media and they are all being loved by the fans.

Vicky shared the picture of halwa on his social media handle and captioned it, “Best halwa ever."

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Katrina and Salman Khan will start the shoot for the last leg of their upcoming film Tiger 3 in Delhi. Apart from that, Katrina Kaif also has Phone Bhoot in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur.

