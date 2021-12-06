Katrina Kaif: Actress Answers Most Googled Question About Her. How To Pronounce Your Name?

Katrina Kaif, the stunningly beautiful superstar has been in the news recently for her much-hyped, probable wedding with Vicky Kaushal. The rumoured wedding is set to happen on December 9, as per media reports. Though the couple has kept completely mum about it, fans have been going gaga about their soon-to-be wedding. Ahead of their much-awaited wedding, here’s looking at the most Googled questions about Katrina that she chose to answer.

In an interview with DNA, during the promotion of her Bharat film, Katrina was found to be quite candidly answering fans’ questions; some of which were quite hilarious.

One of the most frequently asked questions was about the pronunciation of the actress’ name. How to pronounce Katrina Kaif? The Ek Tha Tiger actress very gracefully said that as a matter of fact, the pronunciation of her name is quite simple.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2216188422045045

Another funny query was on how to quickly learn lines. By answering the question, Katrina gave her fans a sneak peek into her acting life. She said that memorising dialogues becomes easier when one is able to establish a connection between the situation in which the lines are meant to be delivered.

She also answered the question about what her name means; and her favorite color. She revealed Katrina means blessed by God; and she likes the colour red.

>Some of the other questions googled by fans included:

Why is Katrina Kaif looking different

Where is Katrina Kaif right now

Why is Katrina Kaif so popular

Why is Katrina Kaif so beautiful

What is Katrina Kaif doing now

Apart from these, the things that are widely googled about her are the diva’s whereabouts, her personal life, the family background and her upcoming projects. Bang Bang Reloaded and Tiger Zinda Hai are the upcoming films of the Sooryavanshi star.

